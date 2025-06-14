Telangana Aims to Build 20 L Houses in 4 Years: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday announced that the state government had set an ambitious target to construct 20 lakh houses over the next four years. The initiative will be backed by a budget of ₹22,500 crore and aims to uplift housing standards for the underprivileged across the state, he said.

Srinivas Reddy urged people to take note of the welfare measures being implemented by the Congress government and extended an appeal for public support in the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Peddapalli, during the inauguration of four police stations along with minister D. Sridhar Babu, Srinivas Reddy highlighted that every village had at least 60 eligible beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme. Due to current limitations, 25 houses per village are being sanctioned. “We are committed to ensuring that all eligible families are provided houses in due course,” he assured.

The new police stations, part of the Ramagundam commissionerate, are a traffic police station, a women’s police station and a rural police station in Peddapalli, as well as the Eligaid police station in the district.

The ministers also laid the foundation stone for an integrated market complex in Peddapalli town. The project, estimated to cost ₹4.20 crore, is expected to improve local commerce and access to goods for residents.

Taking a swipe at the previous BRS government, Srinivas Reddy pointed out the stark contrast in housing delivery. “From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government provided 25.5 lakh houses to the poor. In comparison, the BRS government, during its nearly ten-year rule, sanctioned only 92,000 houses and completed just 60,000. Over 30,000 of these remain unfinished, with just the walls standing,” he said. He also accused the BRS government of failing to pay contractors, leading to stalled projects.

Commenting on land records management, Srinivas Reddy criticised the earlier BRS regime for forcing farmers to run from pillar to post to resolve land disputes. “Now, under the Congress administration, revenue officials are proactively reaching out to farmers to address their grievances,” he added.