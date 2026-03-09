Telangana Aims To Be Role Model In Future-Ready Policing: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Sunday said the government was focusing on a ‘Triple T’ strategy of technology, trust and talent to strengthen the policing system and prepare law enforcement agencies for future challenges. He said the government was committed to making the state a national role model in future-ready policing to effectively tackle emerging challenges in the digital era.

Speaking at the Telangana Police Officers Retreat 2026 held at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy, Sridhar Babu noted that policing had undergone a major transformation in recent years. While it earlier focused on maintaining law and order, it now also involved safeguarding data and ensuring digital trust. He said crime was no longer limited to physical spaces and has increasingly moved into the digital domain and technologies such as deepfake videos, voice cloning and automated phishing scams had created new challenges.

Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy said the discussions during the retreat should remain practical and closely aligned with ground realities. He emphasised the need for brainstorming on reforms required in the police department in line with the government’s vision.

Former DGP Mahender Reddy stated that with the population constantly increasing, it would not always be possible to increase police manpower. He said the focus should be on improving efficiency. Former DGP H.J. Dora advised officers to draw upon their experience to achieve better outcomes.

Police Academy Director Abhilasha Bisht said the two-day retreat had been structured with officers divided into six groups to discuss policing issues in depth and prepare reports. Senior police officers Shikha Goel, Mahesh M. Bhagwat, Anil Kumar, Sandeep Shandilya and Dr M. Ramesh attended the programme.