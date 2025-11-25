Telangana Aims To Be First Net-Zero State by 2047

Hyderabad: Telangana has set itself an ambitious goal to become India’s first net-zero state by 2047. The newly unveiled Vision Document, “Telangana Rising by 2047,” envisions the state as a global leader in sustainable, inclusive growth, powered by clean energy, green industries, and climate-smart mobility. It aims to blend environmental stewardship with economic prosperity, positioning Telangana at the forefront of India’s green transformation.

The vision builds on the “California Model,” which turns carbon revenues into an engine for green development. Following this model, the government proposes a Net Zero State Authority and a Green Energy and Carbon Transition Fund to channel resources from carbon credits, green bonds, and transition levies into clean power, industrial decarbonisation, and citizen incentives — ensuring every rupee is reinvested into climate resilience and green jobs.

In the first move toward making the state a clean-energy powerhouse, the government will rapidly transition to renewable and low-carbon power systems. By 2047, renewables will supply 65 per cent of total capacity, supported by clean thermal energy technologies and large-scale storage corridors. Innovation hubs such as Ramagundam and Shankarpally will anchor green energy storage, while southern districts like Mahbubnagar and Gadwal will host solar parks contributing to round-the-clock clean power.

The second major focus is Integrated Smart Mobility, which promises a 95 per cent reduction in oil demand and a complete shift to electric- and hydrogen-driven transport by 2047.

Hyderabad will lead with India’s largest e-bus fleet by 2030, linked with statewide electric and hydrogen charging corridors, while Telangana Mobility Valley emerges as a global hub for next-generation vehicle technologies.

By uniting clean energy, smart transport and green investments, the Vision 2047 blueprint positions Telangana as a model of sustainable urbanisation and inclusive prosperity — making the state truly rise with purpose.

100% Clean Mobility Transition:

1. Hyderabad to host India’s largest e-bus fleet by 2030.

2. All transport — metro, MMTS, buses, and private vehicles — to run on electric or hydrogen by 2047.

3. Complete e-bus transition in Hyderabad by 2030.

4. Metro network expansion with feeder connectivity.

5. AI-based traffic and real-time multimodal transport systems.

Charging & Hydrogen Network:

1. 6,000 public charging stations statewide by 2030.

2. Fast-charging corridors every 50 km across major highways.

3. Hydrogen refuelling network linking highways and industrial hubs.

Telangana Mobility Valley

1. Global hub for EV and battery manufacturing.

2. Focus on energy storage, battery recycling, hydrogen, and fuel-cell R&D.