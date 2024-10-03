Telangana Aims For 20,000MW Green Energy by 2030: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Thursday said Telangana was progressing with a target to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030, and in this context, there are substantial opportunities for semiconductor industries in the State



Bhatti, who is also Energy Minister, visited the prominent semiconductor company ROHM near Kyoto as part of his Japan tour and interacted with the company's management. He was welcomed by the President of ROHM, Ino, along with senior officials Takahashi, Ando, Katsuno, and Takashi Tanaka.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that with Telangana rapidly developing, semiconductors are essential across various sectors. He invited ROHM management to establish a semiconductor industry in Telangana, either independently or in partnership, considering the favorable opportunities provided by the state government for industrial setup.

Earlier, senior officials of ROHM demonstrated, via virtual reality, their semiconductor industries located in different countries, and the production processes to the Deputy Chief Minister and other senior officials from Telangana.

They mentioned that they are already operating in three locations in India and that, given the conducive environment provided by the Telangana government for industrial development, they are working towards setting up an industry in Telangana.

Later in the evening, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Panasonic office, located near Kyoto, where the company’s President, Nabi Nakanishi, briefed him about their electronic products. Nakanishi also mentioned that Panasonic is currently supplying batteries for EV vehicles worldwide and that they have a user base in India as well.

Bhatti informed that Telangana was planning to increase the number of EV vehicles and has resolved to convert RTC buses entirely to EVs. He invited Panasonic to set up a plant in Telangana, assuring full support from the government.

On Thursday morning, the Deputy Chief Minister, along with senior officials, visited Toji Buddhist Temple near Kyoto, where they received blessings from a Buddhist monk.