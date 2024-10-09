 Top
8 Oct 2024 8:45 PM GMT
Telangana Agriculture Officers Agree to Join Digital Crop Survey
Hyderabad: Agriculture extension officers have finally agreed to participate in the digital crop survey after intervention by the Telangana Employees JAC. The survey will start in the state from Wednesday. The process undertaken across the country had not taken off in the state over the last ten days.

It may be recalled that the Telangana agriculture JAC had taken the issue of non-cooperation to the Telangana Employees JAC chairman V. Latchi Reddy and leader K. Rama Krishna. After the view of the AEOs was explained to the principal secretary of agriculture Raghunandan Rao he assured assistance to them. He asked them to download the app created for the purpose and start the work immediately.

He is said to have further agreed to address the problems specific to the AEOs. The Telangana Agriculture officers Association also asked them to start the survey from Wednesday. Those who participated in the meetings include Telangana Agriculture Officers association leaders Vaidyanathan, Shashidhar Reddy, Telangana State Agriculture extension association leader Y. Sravan Kumar and AEOs association leader Suresh Reddy among others.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

