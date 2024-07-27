Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Agriculture Minister Tummala Pushes for Fast-Tracking Canal Link Completion

Telangana
P. Srinivas
27 July 2024 4:52 PM GMT
Telangana: Agriculture Minister Tummala Pushes for Fast-Tracking Canal Link Completion
x
Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inspects work on the link canal between Nagarajunasagar and Sitarama Project at Himamnagar of Enkurmandal in the district on Saturday. — DC

Khammam: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday instructed officials to expeditiously complete work on the canal to link Nagarajunasagar and the Sitarama Project at Himamnagar of Enkurmandal in the district.

Inspecting the progress of work, Nageswara Rao noted that the link canal was taken up at a cost of `70 crore to provide irrigation facility to 1.5 lakh acres. He directed officials to hire more workers and machinery to complete the works before the visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the district in August.

The officials of irrigation department informed the minister that the earth works of the canal were completed and structure works were in progress.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Tummala Nageswara Rao Nagarajunasagar Himamnagar A. Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick