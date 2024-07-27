Telangana: Agriculture Minister Tummala Pushes for Fast-Tracking Canal Link Completion

Khammam: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday instructed officials to expeditiously complete work on the canal to link Nagarajunasagar and the Sitarama Project at Himamnagar of Enkurmandal in the district.

Inspecting the progress of work, Nageswara Rao noted that the link canal was taken up at a cost of `70 crore to provide irrigation facility to 1.5 lakh acres. He directed officials to hire more workers and machinery to complete the works before the visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the district in August.

The officials of irrigation department informed the minister that the earth works of the canal were completed and structure works were in progress.