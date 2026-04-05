Telangana Agencies Step Up Efforts to Secure Surrender of Top Maoist Ideologue Ganapati

Hyderabad: Telangana agencies involved in anti-extremist operations were continuing their efforts to secure surrender of Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapati, a top Maoist ideologue and former general secretary, a senior police official said. These agencies were hopeful of a breakthrough soon. “We are working on it and let us see how far we succeed,” the official said, refusing to divulge more information.

The much-talked about surrender gained momentum after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Union home minister Amit Shah last month and discussed the progress in surrender of top leaders and possibility of Ganapati giving up. There were unconfirmed reports that the top leader, who was not in good health, was either getting treated in an urban location within country or in Nepal.

It was expected that the security agencies could secure his surrender before the March 31 deadline of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to declare country as naxal-free, but efforts towards that end did not bear fruit.



