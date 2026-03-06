Telangana Advocates Smart, Green Development at IGBC Summit 2026

Hyderabad: The CII Indian Green Building Council (CII IGBC) successfully hosted the 2nd Edition of the IGBC Green Telangana Summit 2026 on Friday in Hyderabad.

The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, architects, urban planners, and sustainability experts to discuss strategies for transforming Telangana’s built environment under the theme “Smart, Green & Net Zero: Transforming Telangana’s Built Environment Together.”

The summit served as a comprehensive platform to deliberate on sustainable construction practices, climate-responsive urban planning, net-zero buildings, and the integration of smart technologies to accelerate Telangana’s transition towards a low-carbon and resilient built environment.

The day-long programme featured an inaugural session, plenary discussions, industry panels, and technical sessions that explored global best practices, policy frameworks, and innovative technologies shaping the future of sustainable cities.

The inaugural was graced by Matt Meyer, Governor, State of Delaware, USA, Bill McQuade, President, ASHRAE, C Shekar Reddy, National Chairman, IGBC; Vijay Sai Meka, President, NAREDCO, Telangana, Ar Srinivas Murthy, Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter and M Anand, Deputy Executive Director, IGBC.

Over the years, Telangana has emerged as a national leader in advancing green buildings and sustainable urban development. The state today hosts over 1,245 IGBC-registered projects, covering a green building footprint of 1.67 billion sq ft. These include 715+ commercial projects, 335 residential developments, 110 metro transit projects, 40+ logistics facilities, 15 built environment projects, and 20+ net zero projects.

Driven largely by this momentum, Hyderabad continues to rank among the top cities in India with a rapidly expanding portfolio of green and net-zero developments.

The summit brought global perspectives on sustainable urbanization. Matt Meyer appreciated the work that green buildings and net zero work that IGBC is doing. “Cities and states around the world are increasingly confronting the urgent challenge of climate change.

The work done here on ground in Hyderabad and India matters to us at the State of Delaware. We are here looking for collaboration in fostering global partnerships, bringing together leaders to exchange ideas, share technologies, and explore pathways that can accelerate climate action.

Telangana’s strong emphasis on smart, sustainable, and net-zero development reflects the kind of forward-looking leadership needed to drive resilient and inclusive growth in the decades ahead.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shekar Reddy highlighted IGBC’s role in advancing India’s green building movement and Telangana’s significant contribution to the national green building landscape. “India is witnessing one of the largest waves of urbanization in its history, with the country’s built-up area expected to grow nearly 2.5 times by 2040.

At this critical juncture, Telangana is demonstrating how rapid urban growth can go hand in hand with sustainability. Today, India has over 19,000 IGBC-registered projects representing 15.74 billion sq. ft. of green building footprint, making it the second-largest green building footprint in the world, and Telangana has been at the forefront of this progress.

As the state continues to expand across housing, infrastructure, IT, and industry, it is imperative that every new development embraces green and net-zero principles. With progressive policies, innovation, and strong collaboration between government, industry, and citizens, Telangana has the potential to emerge as a national benchmark for smart, green, and net-zero development.”

The summit witnessed the unveiling of the Telangana Coffee Table Book, showcasing 40+ iconic IGBC-Certified Green and Net Zero projects in Telangana. Leaders from industry bodies such as CREDAI and NAREDCO, along with global organizations likeASHRAE, participated in discussions on sustainable urban development.