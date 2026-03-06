Telangana Advises Citizens on Heat Risks

Hyderabad:The public health directorate has issued a public advisory urging citizens to take precautions against heatwave conditions as temperatures are expected to rise across the state in the coming days. Several destinations in Andhra Pradesh have already recorded maximum temperature above 40ºC.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2–3°C over the next three days, prompting the health department to alert people about preventive measures to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Director of public health Dr B. Ravinder Nayak advised citizens to remain hydrated and limit exposure to direct sunlight, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm. People were asked to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty, and consume oral rehydration solution (ORS), lemon water, buttermilk and fresh fruit juices to prevent dehydration.



The advisory recommended eating seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, grapes and cucumbers. Citizens were also advised to wear loose cotton clothing, cover their heads with caps or umbrellas when outdoors, and use footwear while walking in the sun.



Officials cautioned against consuming alcohol, tea, coffee and sugary carbonated drinks during extreme heat, as these can lead to fluid loss. People were further urged to avoid strenuous activities in the afternoon and stay indoors in well-ventilated places whenever possible.



Health officials listed symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, hot and dry skin, severe headache, rapid heartbeat and confusion as possible signs of heatstroke. Anyone experiencing these symptoms has been advised to seek immediate medical care at the nearest government health facility.

The government has arranged special beds, IV fluids, medicines and ORS sachets at public health centres, while ANMs, ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been asked to assist communities during heatwave conditions. ENDS

