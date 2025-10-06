Telangana Warns on Cough Syrup Use in Kids

Hyderabad: Telangana Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW) has issued an advisory to all healthcare institutions across the state regarding the rational use of cough syrups in children.

The directive, dated October 5, follows the guidance of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

According to the advisory, most acute cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and often do not require medication. It explicitly states that cough and cold syrups should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years of age and are generally not recommended for those below five years. For older children, their use must follow a thorough clinical evaluation, careful supervision, and adherence to the shortest effective duration while avoiding multiple drug combinations.

The DPH&FW further instructed that non-pharmacological remedies such as adequate hydration, rest, and supportive care should be prioritized. All healthcare facilities, including PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, and medical colleges, have been directed to ensure the procurement and dispensing of only those medicines manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) using pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.

In a related note, the Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) has already issued a public warning against Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13, Mfg: May 2025, Exp: April 2027) manufactured by Sresan Pharma, Tamil Nadu.

District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) have been instructed to widely disseminate this advisory and ensure public sensitization to prevent potential health hazards in children.