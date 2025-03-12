Telangana: Adivasis Donate TV to Govt School to Boost Digital Learning

Adilabad: In an inspiring show of community support, Adivasi elders from Jamini village in Sathnala mandal donated a TV worth Rs 58,000 to the local government upper primary school, in order to enhance digital learning for its 120 students from Classes 1 to 7.

District education officer (DEO) T. Pranitha switched on the newly installed TV on Wednesday amid celebrations, complete with traditional drum beats and flower petals. Parents — many of whom typically work in the fields — attended the event in large numbers.

The villagers’ active involvement is evident in initiatives like the ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee,’ comprising mothers who closely monitor school activities. Several parents have contributed additional resources: a podium costing Rs 5,000 was donated by one family on their daughter’s birthday, and another parent donated flower pots worth Rs 2,000.

These efforts follow commitments from the new teaching staff to improve academic standards. According to parent Pendore Shathrugan, the changes are already clear: his son, a third-grader, now stays in class, completes homework, and is even speaking basic English.

Seventh-grade student Thodasam Vijaya Rani echoed this sentiment, noting a transformed school atmosphere and more engaging lessons. During the event, two students read a short story, Eluka... Enugu, without any mistakes, earning applause from teachers and parents.

DEO Pranitha commended the school’s progress and pledged her support. Villagers requested additional classrooms, as many students are currently seated on the verandah due to space constraints. School headmaster K. Sharath Kumar Yadav and his colleagues continue to push for further improvements, with plans to hold special classes during the summer.