Telangana: Adivasi Couple Found Dead in Forest, Bear Attack Suspected

Adilabad: The bodies of an Adivasi couple were found in the Peddabanda Forest beat, with police suspecting they were attacked by wild animals on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Dhoolam Shekhar (42) and Susheela (40) of Achelli village, Sirpur (T) mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The couple, belonging to the Adivasi Mannewar community, had three daughters and a son.

According to sources, Shekhar and Susheela, who earned their livelihood as cattle grazers, had gone to the forest as usual on Thursday but did not return home. Concerned, their family and villagers began searching for them. Police tracked their cellphone signals and discovered the bodies around midnight.

Local MLA Palavai Harish Babu visited the government hospital in Sirpur (T), where the bodies were kept for postmortem. He questioned forest officials about the incident and said several people had recently lost their lives to wildlife attacks in the Kagaznagar Forest Division. He urged officials to take preventive measures and assured the family that he would secure compensation from the forest department. He also promised support for the children’s education.

Wildlife movement is reportedly high in the Peddabanda Forest beat, particularly near the Bheemanna temple. Deep head wounds suggested the couple may have been attacked by a wild bear. Kagaznagar forest division officer Sushant Bobade said prima facie evidence pointed to a bear attack, though the exact cause would be confirmed only after the forensic report.