Telangana: Activists File Complaint on Kavitha’s Absence in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A group of Telangana activists lodged a complaint with the I Town police in Nizamabad on Saturday, stating that BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha had not visited the undivided Nizamabad district for six months. Kavitha was elected from the Nizamabad local bodies constituency.



The complainants, Ade Praveen Kumar, Koneru Sai Kumar and Erla Sekhar, in their complaint submitted to station house officer B. Raghupathi, said that Kavitha was missing from the district despite drawing a salary and receiving allowances funded by public money.

The complainants urged the police to investigate her absence and confirm her whereabouts, and claimed that the people of Nizamabad were unaware of her current activities. The I Town Police acknowledged receipt of the complaint.