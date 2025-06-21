Telangana: Govt Inter Students to Get JEE Main, NEET and CLAT Coaching

Hyderabad: Intermediate students of government junior colleges, model schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are to get high quality coaching for JEE Main, NEET and CLAT starting from July, under a programme titled Telangana Achievers.

The programme will be implemented in collaboration with Physics Wallah, an edtech platform. The government said this was part of its commitment to support students from underprivileged backgrounds to get ranks in national entrance tests.

At a review meeting, education secrerary Dr Yogita Rana stressed the need for providing focused academic support to students. The new initiative will be conducted in online mode in Telugu and English with live and recorded interactive classes, daily practice tests, one-on-one mentoring via the Mithra platform and access to previous 10 years question papers of JEE and NEET.

User IDs will be provided for each institution to enable smooth access and assess the students progress. The meeting was attended by TGBIE secretary S. Krishna Aditya, Secretary school education director Dr Naveen Nicholas, and representatives of Physics Wallah.