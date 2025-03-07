Telangana ACB Warns Against Fake Calls Demanding Money

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday clarified that the ACB officials would not call public servants asking money for not registering cases against them.

In a statement here, the ACB said that it has come to its notice that some private persons were found to be making fake calls in the name of ACB officials and threatening public servants by demanding money for not registering cases against them.

In one such incident a case was also registered at Rachakonda cyber crimes police station. In this regard, the ACB Director General Vijay Kumar informed the public that ACB officials never call public servants asking money not to register cases against them.

The government employees should not believe in such calls or make payments. “If any such fake calls are received by a public servant or common people in the name of ACB officials, please contact ACB toll free number - 1064 immediately and inform the local police station also,” he said.

He further stated that public servants and the general public could also contact ACB through social media platforms - WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), X/formerly twitter @TelanganaACB). The name and details of the complainant/victim will be kept confidential.