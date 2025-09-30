Telangana ACB Unearths DA Assets Worth Rs.58.36 Cr from Jan. to Sept. 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unearthed assets worth Rs.58.36 crore in Disproportionate Assets cases of various departments registered from January to September 2025.

The ACB has registered 203 cases including 119 trap cases, 13 DA cases, 20 criminal misconduct cases, 25 regular enquiries, 23 surprise checks and three discreet enquiries. It trapped and arrested 189 public servants including 15 outsourcing employees and private persons and remanded to judicial custody.

It seized an amount of Rs.42.03 lakh in trap cases and unearthed assets worth Rs.58.36 crore in DA cases of various departments, according to a statement issued by the ACB.

The bureau registered a total of 23 cases and enquiries in September 2025. Of these, 11 were trap cases, two each DA and criminal misconduct cases and surprise checks, six regular enquiries. Twenty-two public servants including one outsourcing employee and private person were trapped and arrested, and remanded to judicial custody.

An amount of Rs.8.91 lakh was seized in trap cases of various departments. In DA case, disproportionate assets worth Rs. 14.05 lakh unearthed.

In September 2025, the ACB finalized 25 cases and sent final reports to the State government. The bureau finalized 204 cases during the period from January 2025 to September 2025 and sent final reports to the government.

It secured conviction in one trap case. Ch. Srinivas Raju alias Srinivas, a Tahsildar from Tirumalagiri Mandal in Nalgonda district, was convicted on September 16, 2025, and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and to pay a fine of Rs.25,000 on two counts for the offence punishable under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.