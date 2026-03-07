Telangana ACB Unearths Assets worth Rs.4 Cr Linked to Gajwel Tahsildar

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked a case of Disproportionate Assets (DA) to known sources of income against Kamatam Sravan Kumar, a Tahsildar of Gajwel Mandal of Siddipet district.

Kumar, a native of Karimnagar, allegedly acquired assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service. Searches were conducted at the house of Kumar and at two other places, the ACB said.

During the searches documents pertaining to several movable and immovable properties including two houses, an apartment consisting of half a dozen flats and four open plots in Karimnagar Town worth Rs. 2.47 crore, two bikes worth Rs.1.60 lakh, four-wheeler worth Rs.30 lakh, gold ornaments worth Rs. 4.20 lakh, and household articles worth Rs. 15.66 lakh, apart from net cash of Rs.11.90 lakh were unearthed.

The total value of the movable and immovable properties is worth around Rs.4 crore. The searches revealed that Kumar has acquired these movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position. The searches are still in progress. The market value of the properties was expected to be much higher than the official value.

The accused officer is being arrested and being sent to judicial remand, according to a statement issued by the ACB.