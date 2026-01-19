Telangana ACB Records Highest Number of Cases in Last 14 Years

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Charu Sinha on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of cases registered and investigated by it, with particular focus on the performance during the last quarter of the year 2025.

The review was followed by a reward mela organised to felicitate officers and staff for their outstanding contribution to the anti-corruption drive.

During the review, the Director General expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the ACB in the last quarter of 2025 and throughout the year 2025 and placed on record appreciation for the sustained efforts, professionalism, and dedication displayed by officers and staff across all units.

From October 1, 2011 to December 31, 2011, the ACB booked 22 cases including 13 traps, three disproportionate assets (DA) and a surprise check. From October 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, it booked 78 cases. Of them, 39 traps, two DA, six other cases and 31 surprise checks.

It was highlighted that the number of cases booked during the last quarter of 2025 stands as the highest recorded for the corresponding period in the last fourteen years, marking a significant milestone in the bureau’s ongoing fight against corruption. This remarkable achievement reflects the enhanced vigilance, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment of ACB personnel.

In recognition of this outstanding performance, the Director General announced substantial rewards and commendations for officers who demonstrated exceptional dedication and effectiveness during the last quarter of 2025.

The reward mela honoured the best performers, whose sustained efforts have led to a record number of corruption cases being detected and processed. These rewards serve both as an acknowledgment of merit and as a motivation to further strengthen the bureau’s mission.

Addressing the gathering, the Director General congratulated all awardees and teams for their exemplary work and noted that “corruption makes a country hollow from within.” The Director General exhorted officers to work even harder and to maintain the highest standards of integrity so as to reinforce public trust and ensure transparent governance.

The Director General underlined that the primary focus must remain on professional, fair, and thorough investigation, supported by continuous capacity building. Emphasis was laid on upgrading skills in inquiry and investigation techniques, improving the quality of case documentation and evidence handling and enhancing the use of technology and data analytics in investigations.

The mela and review meeting together aimed not only to acknowledge past performance but also to inspire all units of the ACB to sustain high levels of vigilance, deepen investigation standards, and continue investing in capacity building.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to maintain the momentum achieved in 2025, to confront corruption decisively, and to ensure that the ACB remains at the forefront of safeguarding integrity and good governance.