Telangana ACB Raids 12 Places Of Irrigation Engineer In DA Case

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 Jun 2025 1:00 PM IST

The ACB detained Sridhar and questioning about his properties amassed illegally across the State

The sleuths of Telangana ACB on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at 12 places belonging to Irrigation department executive engineer (EE) N Sridhar in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at 12 places belonging to Irrigation department executive engineer (EE) N Sridhar in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The ACB detained Sridhar and questioning about his properties amassed illegally across the State. Sridhar is presently working at SRSP project camp office in Choppadandi in Karimnagar district and he was earlier associated with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), according to ACB sources.


