Telangana ACB Raids 12 Places Of Irrigation Engineer In DA Case

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at 12 places belonging to Irrigation department executive engineer (EE) N Sridhar in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The ACB detained Sridhar and questioning about his properties amassed illegally across the State. Sridhar is presently working at SRSP project camp office in Choppadandi in Karimnagar district and he was earlier associated with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), according to ACB sources.