Telangana ACB Nabs 125 Public Servants In Bribe Cases From Jan To June

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered as many as 31 cases and made enquiries in June - 2025.

Of these, 15 are trap cases, two disproportionate assets (DA) cases, three criminal misconduct cases, four regular enquiries and seven surprise checks, the ACB said in its half-yearly round up from January to June.

Twenty-five public servants including two outsourcing employees and a private person were trapped and arrested. They were later remanded to judicial custody. An amount of Rs.3.43 lakh was seized in trap cases of various departments.

In two DA cases, disproportionate Asset worth Rs.13.50 lakh and Rs.5.22 crore were unearthed. During the surprise checks conducted on RTA check posts and sub-registrar offices, an unaccounted amount of Rs.2.72 lakh.

During the first half of this year, from January-2025 to June-2025, the bureau has registered 126 cases including 80 trap, eight DA, 14 criminal misconduct, 10 regular enquiries, 11 surprise checks and three discreet enquiries.

It trapped or arrested 125 public servants including eight outsourcing employees or private persons. An amount of Rs.24.57 lakh in trap cases and unearthed assets worth Rs.27.66 crore in DA cases of various departments was seized.

In June-2025, the bureau finalized 11 cases and sent final reports to the government. Further, it finalized 129 cases during the first half of this year from January-2025 to June -2025 and sent final reports to the government.

The ACB urged people to dial its toll free number 1064 in case of demand of bribe by any public servant for taking action as per law. The ACB can also be contacted through social media platforms - Whatsapp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), x/formerly twitter (@TelanganaACB). The name and details of the victim or complainant will be kept secret.