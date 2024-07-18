Telangana: ACB Issues Look-Out Circular for Accused in ₹700 Crore Sheep Scam

In a new development, ACB officials questioned Sabavath Ramchandar, CEO of Telangana Livestock Development Agency, and G. Kalyan, officer on special duty for then animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Meanwhile, farmers from Guntur and Prakasam districts of AP, who had sold sheep to the animal husbandry department during the BRS government tenure, visited the ACB office at Banjara Hills and gave their statements. The farmers apparently stated that the accused had paid them in cash to purchase sheep.

"The payments are pending with the government. The farmers requested ACB officials for an early release of funds so that they could get their money," sources said.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are separately probing the case by collecting details from the Goat Development Corporation Federation Ltd (TSSGDCFL). With the ACB establishing Rs 700 crore worth irregularities in the scam, ED is focussed on funds diversion by the accused.





