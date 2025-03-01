Telangana ACB books 17 cases against tainted govt. officials; 23 held

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 17 cases against tainted government officials and other private persons in February 2025.

Of these, 15 were trap cases and two were related to Disproportionate Assets (DA). Twenty-three public servants including two outsourcing employees and private persons were arrested and remanded them to judicial custody.

Around Rs.7.60 lakh in cash was seized in trap cases of various departments - BC Welfare, Energy, Home, Forest, Agriculture and Cooperation, Education, Social Welfare, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) and Transport, Roads and Buildings.

P Venu Gopal Goud, who was the Sub-Inspector of Darur police station in Vikarabad, and former Makthal Circle Inspector G Chandrashekhar and two former constables S Shiva and K Narasimhulu of Makthal police station, were caught in connection with bribe cases.

In two DA cases, assets worth Rs.4.13 crore were unearthed. Warangal Deputy Transport Commissioner P Srinivas was arrested in a DA case and assets worth Rs.4.04 crore were detected by the ACB during searches carried out at Srinivas and his relatives’ houses on February 7.

Further, the ACB got conviction in one trap case. GM Sudarshan, a Panchayat Secretary at Kotagiri village in Nizamabad district, was convicted on February 14, 2025 and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for one year and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 for the offence punishable under Section-7 of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act-1988.

The court sentenced him to undergo RI for one year and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of the PC Act. Sudershan was trapped in the year 2014, according to ACB.