Telangana a Role Model in Welfare Schemes: Tummala

Kothagudem: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday said that Telangana stood as a role model in the implementation of welfare schemes in addition to achieving significant growth in the IT sector in just eight months of Congress rule.

Speaking at the Praja Paalana Dinostavam in Kothagudem, he said out of its six poll promises, the Congress fulfilled two within 48 hours. Stating that farmers were freed from indebtedness with waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, he said the state government was acting tough on marketing of spurious seeds. In addition to this, sufficient stocks of seeds and fertilisers were made available at the mandal and village levels for farmers.

District collector Jitesh V. Patel and SP B. Rohit Raju were present at the function.