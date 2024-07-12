Telangana: 9 Injured as Rats Bite Inmates of Residential School

Medak: Nine students of a social welfare girls residential school in Ramayampet were bitten by rats. The students were sleeping when the rats bit them on their legs.

Students of Section B of Class IX were affected in the incident. The injured students were shifted to government hospital in Ramayampet. Parents rushed to the social welfare school and decried the negligence of the staff.

Ramayampet tahsildar and regional coordinator of residential schools visited the school. Medak district collector Rahul Raj said showcause notices were issued to the headmaster and teachers for negligence of their duties.

He said the school premises were cleaned and cages set up to catch the rats. He directed special officers to visit residential schools during their field visits. Separate beds will be provided to students to prevent rat bites, he added.