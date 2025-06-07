Telangana: 8,657 School Buses Lack Fitness Certificate; Transport Dept Warns of Seizure

Hyderabad: Out of the 25,677 school buses operated by educational institutions across the state, only 17,020 have secured fitness certificates so far. The remaining 8,657 have been directed to obtain certification immediately. With schools set to reopen on June 12, the transport department has issued a stern warning to educational institutions that no school bus will be allowed to operate without a valid fitness certificate.

Joint transport commissioner (vigilance & enforcement) Mamindla Chandrasekhar Goud on Saturday warned that failure to comply would result in strict penalties, including vehicle seizure and legal action against the institutions concerned.

“Educational institutions must ensure their buses are in proper working condition. There can be no compromise when it comes to student safety,” Goud stated. He also issued a strict ban on the operation of school buses older than 15 years, labelling them unfit for student transport under any circumstances.

Special inspection drives are underway across all districts. District-level officials have been instructed to hold meetings with school authorities and drivers to reinforce safety regulations and compliance. Inspections will continue until the academic term officially begins, Goud added.

He said annual fitness certification was a mandatory requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act. All buses must undergo checks for mechanical soundness and safety features. Fitness certificates typically expire on May 15 each year, making pre-academic inspections vital.

In addition to the fitness mandate, the transport department mandated the enforcement of other safety norms such as drivers must hold a valid heavy vehicle licence, be under 60 years of age and wear uniforms. Each bus must have an attendant, a functioning first-aid kit, fire extinguishers, and updated documentation.

Past inspections have revealed serious safety violations, including malfunctioning brake systems, worn-out tires and blocked emergency exits. This year, enforcement has been intensified with special teams deployed to ensure stricter checks.

“The name and contact number of the institution should be clearly displayed on each bus,” Goud said. He further noted that drivers must carry health cards and undergo quarterly health and vision check-ups. Parent committees are to be kept informed about driver details and must regularly monitor safety aspects, including the availability of medical supplies. Each bus must maintain a register listing all students onboard. The department reiterated that any non-compliant vehicle would not be allowed to operate once the academic year commences.