Telangana: 7-yr-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Jagtial

Karimnagar: A-seven-year-old boy was seriously injured when stray dogs suddenly attacked him when he was playing in front of his house in Mangela village of Birpur mandal in Jagtial district on Wednesday.

Noticing the dogs attacking the boy, named P. Devendar, women rushed to his rescue and drove away the strays.



Hearing the commotion, the boy’s father Pendram Maruthi came out of his house and shifted the injured child to the government hospital at Jagtial where the boy is said to be undergoing treatment.