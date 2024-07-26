Telangana: 616 PET Posts in Gurukula schools Still Vacant After 7 Years

Kanaka Durga, a candidate, speaking to Deccan Chronicle expressed her disillusionment, citing endless verifications without results. The TGPSC initially verified 1:2 candidates but later increased it to 1:4. "They claimed to have called candidates for verification without listing them, and now promise to release a 1:1 list by the end of this month," she complained.

Candidate Shalini P., expressed frustration, saying, “They said they verified 1,185 candidates in the first spell and promised 1:1, but after a month, they called for another round of verification without giving the list.”

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had assured immediate postings for the 2017 PET candidates upon coming to power, "has failed to deliver, with the issue not even mentioned in the manifesto. We even worry that future DSC exams will not be useful for many of us as we've passed the maximum age of 44 years, having waited for seven long years," said Ravinder Ch, another aspirant.

Aspirants, some now past the age limit for future exams, are demanding swift action and postings by August 15. “We’ve lost so much time waiting for the 1:1 results. The government must act now and issue posting orders by mid-August,” a candidate demanded.

The candidates are calling for transparency and fairness from TGPSC, urging the government to issue posting orders promptly and raise the issue in the ongoing Assembly Budget Session.



