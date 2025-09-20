Telangana: 6 Held for Poaching Wild Animals

Warangal: Police arrested six persons for allegedly poaching wild animals and for their suspected role in the death of a man who was electrocuted by a live wire they had set up at Maddulapalli village in Mahadevpur mandal.

According to Circle Inspector K. Ramchander Rao, the accused were identified as Chakinarapu Santosh (32), Velpula Nagaraju (25), Koralla Shekhar (35), Chakinarapu Bapu (33), Velpula Suresh (33), and Chakinarapu Srinivas (40).

The accused had been laying live electric wires in the forest for several years to kill wild animals for meat consumption and sale. On May 31 last year, a man named Durgam Praveen (29) from Borampalli village accidentally came into contact with one such wire near Baljapur forest and died of electrocution.

Following investigation, police arrested the six men and produced them before the court.