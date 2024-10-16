Telangana: 5-yr-old Dies of Heart Attack

Karimnagar: A five-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest in Jammikunta, Karimnagar district, on Wednesday. According to sources, the girl, the only daughter of K. Raju and Jamuna, was in good health until Tuesday morning. In the evening, she told her mother that she was not feeling well. She was unable to clearly explain what was troubling her.

Her parents immediately took her to a local hospital, where doctors, after examining her, suggested that she should be taken to Hanamkonda for better treatment.

The girl was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Tuesday night. While doctors were examining her, she suffered a heart attack and died. The doctors later revealed that the girl had been suffering from a congenital heart condition, which her parents were unaware of.