Telangana: 40-Year-Old Man Gets Lifer For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was sentenced for life imprisonment by Ranga Reddy fast track court for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.



The convict, Mohammed Alta Zildani, who worked as a supervisor at a company, threatened and sexually assaulted his wife's sister. The Balapur Police registered a case U/S 376(2) (i),506 IPC & SEC 5(i)R/w 6 under Rape and POCSO Act and arrested him.