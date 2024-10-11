Telangana: 4 Women Kidnappers Arrested, Infant Rescued

Hyderabad: Sangareddy police on Thursday rescued a newborn girl and arrested four women who had kidnapped her from her mother’s side on Tuesday from the Sangareddy district hospital.

A woman named Naseema from Dudikonda village, Manuru mandal, gave birth to a baby girl at the Sangareddy district hospital on Wednesday, said Sangareddy superintendent of police Ch Rupesh. Soon after, she found her baby was missing. Following this, the newborn’s father Abbas Ali filed a complaint with the Sangareddy police.

Police examined CCTV footage and noticed three women entering the ward while one waited outside. Two of them took the toddler on the two-wheeler while others took an auto. The women were taken into custody on Thursday evening.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, the SP said, “Although for now, the motive appears to be that the women did not have children and stole the infant. We cannot confirm if these are traffickers. We will carry out a detailed investigation.”

Boy Kidnapped from Odisha Rescued

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police rescued a five-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Odisha on September 29. The motive behind the kidnap was to make him a forced labour at a brick kiln in Thumukunta. Rachakonda commissioner G. Sudheer Babu handed over the boy to his parents on Thursday.

According to the police, the boy was kidnapped from Lahandapali, Komna, in Odisha. A complaint was filed by the father, Arjun Bemal. Based on their investigation, it was detected that an unidentified couple kidnapped the boy and had been taking shelter in a brick kiln at Thumukunta in Bommalaramaram.

Odisha police contacted Sudheer Babu for help apprehending the accused and rescuing the victim. The CP assigned the task to Bommalaramaram police, IT Cell and special operations team to help the law and order police. They have identified that the couple was taking shelter at the brick kiln.

SHO Srisailam said that the two accused Duryodhan Bariha, 30, and Padmini Maji, 30, are natives of Naupada and Balangir districts of Odisha, respectively. The couple has been working at the brick kiln. "They conspired to abduct a child, turn him into child labour who would work at the kiln and they could make money by taking the child’s payment. As soon as the CP assigned us the case, we stepped in and rescued the kid,” he added.

Lightning Strike Kills 1, Injures 3

Nalgonda: A 46-year-old woman agriculture worker died and three others were injured when a lightning strike occurred near them when they were working in a field at Veerlapalem of Damaracherla mandal on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Pathulothu Hanimi. The three other women workers injured were Pathulothu Guga, Tejavath Kalavathi and Tejavath Sakriya. All the victims are from Veerlapalem.

The lightning strike occurred near them when they were deweeding in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Veerlapalem. The injured women have been shifted to an area hospital of Miryalaguda by ambulance and their health condition was said to be stable. Miryalaguda and Damarecharla mandals have witnessed heavy rains and strong winds during Thursday afternoon.

18-Yr-old Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old student died by suicide on Thursday morning in Vijayapuri Colony, Uppal. The father claimed that his son may have resorted to this drastic step due to anxiety over securing good marks. The student had completed his Intermediate last March and had been attending coaching for Eapcet.

The father, in his complaint, said his son attended the coaching classes on Wednesday and returned home in the evening. He went out to play football, returned around 11.30 pm, had his dinner and went into his room. When the deceased’s mother went into his room to wake him up in the morning, she found him dead.