 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: 4 Arrested with Pangolin Scales

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2025 12:26 AM IST

Pangolins are poached mainly for markets in China and southeast Asia for their scales which are used as ingredients in traditional medicines.

Telangana: 4 Arrested with Pangolin Scales
x
DRI officials said that on a tip-off, they arrested the accused after a day-long operation. The accused along with the seized articles were handed over to the forest range officer, Hanamkonda. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four persons for illegally possessing 6.53 kg of scales of the Indian pangolin, or ant-eater, in Hanamkonda and seized the contraband. The scales were believed to have come from five pangolins.

DRI officials said that on a tip-off, they arrested the accused after a day-long operation. The accused along with the seized articles were handed over to the forest range officer, Hanamkonda.

Pangolins are poached mainly for markets in China and southeast Asia for their scales which are used as ingredients in traditional medicines. The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is listed in Schedule-I of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 which strictly prohibits the trade of such animals and their articles. Their international trade is prohibited under Appendix I of CITES ( Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), the DRI said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news telangana crime news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X