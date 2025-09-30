Telangana: 3.99 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of Candidates In Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: The total number of voters in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here, where a bypoll would be held soon, is 3.99 lakh, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy said on Tuesday.

It includes 2,07,382 male, 1,91,593 female and 25 transgender voters, he said.

The total number of voters in the initial list released on September 2 was 3,92,669. After updation, 6,976 voters were added, while 663 were removed. This took the number of voters 3,98,982, he said in a statement.

However, the total figure rose to 3.99 lakh after inclusion of service voters, it said. The statement further said 407 polling stations have been earmarked in the constituency for the purpose of the bypoll.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the byelection in Jubilee Hills.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.

The BRS has announced Gopinath's widow Sunita as its candidate, while the ruling Congress and BJP are yet to name their candidates.