Telangana: 3 kids drowned in Kulturu lake, died
Hyderabad: Three children died after accidentally falling into the Kulturu lake at about 1.30 pm on Friday, Genome Valley police said. According to Genome Valley inspector T. Yaddaiyya Goud, the deceased are Mani Harsha, 14, Harshavardhan, 11, and Manoj, 10.
The three had gone to play near the lake. One of the children fell into the water accidentally, and the other two jumped in to rescue him, police said. Police noticed the bodies, retrieved them and informed the police. A case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS and further investigation is underway.
Two nabbed for stealing owner's cash
The Market police and task force teams arrested two persons on Friday for duping a businessman and taking away `30 lakh. The police arrested Rohan Kadam and Muzammil Baligar and recovered `29.92 lakh.
According to police, Kadam had been working in Jyotirling Refining at Pot Market in Secunderabad only for four days. On October 3, the company owner gave Kadam 400 grams of gold and asked him to hand it over to a jewellery store and return with the cash payment.
"The accused handed over the gold, collected `30 lakh in cash but didn’t return the money to his employer. He left for Bengaluru in a car along with his friends Muzammil Baligar, Pruthviraj Salunkhe and Prasad,” police said. The last two are absconding.
Youth dies after stock market losses
A youngster from Hayatnagar died by suicide reportedly after suffering a loss of `25 lakh in online trading. According to the police, the deceased Akhil Reddy is a 21-year-old BTech graduate, was a resident of Suryanagar in Hayathnagar limits. While his mother is a government employee, his father is into business.
After his graduation, Akhil started investing in the stock market using apps with the hope of making quick profits. However, he reportedly lost a lot of money. Meanwhile, the police are trying to ascertain if the trading company he invested in was genuine.
Akhil died bu suicide while his parents were away at work. Hayathnagar police are now investigating the circumstances of his death. They are focusing on the legitimacy of the trading company and also looking into the sources of Akhil's investments.