Telangana: 3 kids drowned in Kulturu lake, died

The three had gone to play near the lake. One of the children fell into the water accidentally, and the other two jumped in to rescue him, police said. Police noticed the bodies, retrieved them and informed the police. A case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS and further investigation is underway.

The Market police and task force teams arrested two persons on Friday for duping a businessman and taking away `30 lakh. The police arrested Rohan Kadam and Muzammil Baligar and recovered `29.92 lakh.



According to police, Kadam had been working in Jyotirling Refining at Pot Market in Secunderabad only for four days. On October 3, the company owner gave Kadam 400 grams of gold and asked him to hand it over to a jewellery store and return with the cash payment.

"The accused handed over the gold, collected `30 lakh in cash but didn’t return the money to his employer. He left for Bengaluru in a car along with his friends Muzammil Baligar, Pruthviraj Salunkhe and Prasad,” police said. The last two are absconding.