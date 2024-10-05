Telangana: 2 Held for Circulating Morphed Pictures of CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested for morphing the photos of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and circulating them on social media under the name of “KTR Sena Ranga Reddy” through a Whatsapp group. The accused were found circulating abusive morphed photos of Revanth Reddy, through the WhatsApp group.

The accused Gadam Anil Kumar, 27, a private employee and native of Peddapalli district, and Kashamoni Ramesh, 48, a centering worker and a native of Mahbubnagar district, were produced before Nampally court for judicial remand, a press release issued by cybercrime DCP D. Kavitha stated.

The city cybercrime cell team determined that the morphed pictures had the potential to create political tension and promote disharmony among the public. The derogatory comments made against the Chief Minister may lead to law and order problems, said city cybercrime inspector K. Madhulatha.

Ghatkesar inspector suspended

Hyderabad: Ghatkesar inspector S. Saidulu was suspended following allegations that he took bribes to shield an accused in a murder case. The decision to suspend him comes after an internal review by senior officials. An official inquiry is underway to determine the full extent of the allegations and any additional wrongdoing associated with the case.

The case was related to murder charges against three individuals for killing former MPTC Gaddam Mahesh in June 2024. The initial missing case was altered after the deceased’s body was found in a dumping yard in Kothaguda village.

One nabbed for murder, theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the central zone task force and Domalguda station arrested a caretaker, Mahesh Kumar Mukhiya, 26, of Bihar for the murder of Snehalatha Devi, 62, on January 1. After the murder, he and his associate stole gold and cash from the victim’s house and fled to Bihar, the police said.

Kumar told the police that he came to the city in December 2023 and was staying at his sister’s house. With her sister, Kumar joined as a caretaker at the house of the victim, who she was suffering from age-related issues, police said.

Kumar observed that the family members left home in the morning and returned late in the evening, leaving the victim alone. On January 1, Kumar and his associates smothered the victim. After killing the victim, the accused took the gold and cash from the almirah and fled, the police said. Police are trying to arrest Kumar's associates.