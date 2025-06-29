Telangana: 2 Bikes Crash into Bus, 2 Injured

Hyderabad: Two students rammed their two-wheeler into a bus at the HMT U-turn at about 7.30 am on Saturday, Jeedimetla police said. Inspector G. Mallesh said students Shiva Shanth and Bhanu Kiran were injured. The Gajularamaram residents were heading towards the Tadbund temple ahead of upcoming examinations. One of the students was hospitalised.

Woman Dies by Suicide at KPHB

Hyderabad: G. Naga Lakshmi, 42, a homemaker, died by suicide at her residence in KPHB, police said. She had told her family members she was going to take a bath. Her son, Dhanush Ram, 21, said that when she did not come out, her family members broke open the door and found her dead. IO S. Govinda Rao said she was reportedly upset over her mother's recent demise.

Inter Student Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A Intermediate first year student of the social welfare junior college at Shaikpet died by suicide on Saturday morning, after recording a selfie video about his circumstances. He was found in the dormitory at about 10.30 by the sanitation staff who alerted the college administration. The student was taken to a hospital, with the health supervisor and staff administering CPR, but was declared dead.

College staff found a selfie video recorded by the student, stating that his parents did not understand him. The principal said, “He had asked for the transfer certificate, and we had informed him it would be issued once his parents came.” The principal said the parents were asked to take the student home for few days.

“Unfortunately the incident happened,” the principal added.

Woman Ends Life, Husband Suffers Injuries

Hyderabad: A woman died and her husband and two children suffered serious injuries after a murder-suicide bid at the district court building in Medak district on Saturday. The police are yet to identify the victims.

Medak police said they received information about the incident at about 9.30 pm. Police went to the spot and found the woman dead from head injuries. Her husband and two children were also injured.

Police shifted victims to nearby hospitals and their health condition is stated to be serious. The woman's body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Police said that they are yet to get the details of the family and reasons for taking extreme steps.