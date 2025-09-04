Telangana: 2 Arrested for Murder of AC Technician in Attapur

Hyderabad: The Attapur police, along with the special operations team (SOT), arrested two men within 24 hours for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old AC technician to death near Arshamahal Edga, Attapur, on September 3.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Saifuddin alias Faizan, 24, of Dalmandi Colony, Saidabad, and Mohammed Zabi, 19, of Kishan Bagh, Bahadurpura. They were caught along with a knife, a two-wheeler and two mobile phones.

Police said the victim, Saif Ahmed Khan of Kishan Bagh, had a history of enmity with the accused following an altercation three months ago in which he allegedly abused Saifuddin’s mother in foul language and assaulted him.

On September 3, between 8.30 am and 9 am, the duo confronted Khan near Arshamahal Edga. During the quarrel, Zabi and Saifuddin allegedly stabbed him with a knife, police said. The victim was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he died from his injuries at around 11.52 pm the same day.

Nigerian on expired visa held, deported

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national residing in the city on an expired student visa has been apprehended and deported. He is suspected of involvement in drug peddling to earn easy money. Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended Ali-Enuke Fortunatus Akudinanwa, alias Fortune, 30, a native of Enugu state, Nigeria, on Thursday.

Ali-Enuke arrived in India in 2016 on a student visa and had been working as a DJ in pubs across Hyderabad. During patrols in the Langer House police station limits, he was found moving suspiciously and detained. On questioning, he failed to produce valid travel documents. Although no drugs were seized from him, enquiries with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) confirmed that his visa and passport had long expired and he had failed to return to Nigeria.

“H-NEW, in coordination with the FRRO, has completed the deportation process to prevent him from continuing his illegal stay and possible involvement in drug peddling,” officials said.

H-NEW appealed to parents to monitor their children’s activities and urged the public to report any information related to drug abuse to 8712661601.

Rapist gets 30 years RI in Pocso case

Hyderabad: A local court in Medchal on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs.10,000 for repeatedly raping a minor girl, and an additional 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 10,000 for kidnapping her.

The case, reported at Alwal police station, came to light on September 2, 2020, when the victim’s grandfather lodged a complaint that the girl had gone missing from her home around 8 pm and had not returned. A case under Section 363 IPC was registered.

During the investigation, the girl was traced and her statement revealed that the accused, Addala Nani, a neighbour, had befriended her and taken her to an isolated place where he raped her multiple times. Based on her statement, the case was altered to Sections 366(A), 376(2)(n) IPC and Section 5(l) r/w 6 of the Pocso Act, 2012.

Inspector P. Yadagiri arrested the accused and produced him before the court. Following a detailed investigation led by ACP V.V.S. Ramalinga Raju, a charge sheet was filed. The Fast Track Special Court convicted Nani and directed that a compensation of `2 lakh be paid to the victim.