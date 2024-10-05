Telangana: 15 Years On, Housing Board Allottees Await Nod To Register Properties

Hyderabad: Policy paralysis at the Telangana Housing Board has put around 5,600 such people from across the state in a dicey position as they have not been able to register houses bought almost 10 to 15 years back.



Officials inform that third party registration, disputes between legal heirs and even death of the original allottee are some of the reasons for failure to register these properties. Many beneficiaries have been making rounds to the head office in Hyderabad seeking an early settlement of the issue.

Jaspal Singh Bhatia, a second purchaser who awaits registration of his house says the confidence that he has on the seller is what keeps him calm. “Having purchased the house from the first allottee, I have been paying electricity, water and property tax bills in his name, though the receipts are with me. When I bought the house I paid for it through bank as proof of the transaction. My ration card and pan card cite this as my address.”

He added, “The Housing Board had once asked me to pay Rs 14,000 which I could not pay because of losses in business. I am told that it has now increased to Rs 4 lakh. I am ready to register now. This apartment bought in 1987 is the only property I have.”

Mantha Narender, a third-party purchaser from Keerthinagar, Gorrekunta panchayati in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal district, faces an uncertain situation as the first purchaser of the house is no more.

“The officials are asking me to bring a no objection certificate from a person who is dead. His children are not traceable. They are reportedly staying in Dubai. I have all the papers having paid property tax in the name of the second purchaser. Despite my repeated requests, officials warn me that they will send a notice to their rented residence.”

He further informs that around 15 of them face a similar situation. Addresses of some others are not known, he adds.

There are others like S. Ravi, a resident of Rahimpura, who inherited the property from his grandfather and remains in his father’s name.

“I want to register it in my mother’s name but I am told the process is on for the past two years now,” he said.

They all fear an increase in registration charges, which would add to their financial burden. The registrations if carried out successfully are expected to bring around Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore to the board, which can be used for taking up projects in around 700 acres.

The board consists of the GHMC and HMDA commissioners, finance department officials and public representatives like MLAs. They can take decisions even if half of them attend the meetings.