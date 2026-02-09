Telangana: ₹13-Cr Plan To Conserve Ancient Shrines

Hyderabad: Two ancient temples — Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district and Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Manyamkonda in Mahbubnagar district — are set to undergo conservation and preservation works shortly.

The state government has identified the temples for restoration, which will be undertaken by the Lord Venkateswara Religious and Charitable Trust, Pune, using traditional methods under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr K. Munirathnam Reddy, director (Epigraphy), ASI, said the temples were chosen in the first phase of conservation as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is keen on safeguarding ancient heritage.

The Trust’s founder, B. Venkateswara Rao, has come forward to execute the project under CSR funding at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore. The works will follow ASI norms, with the Trust drawing on its experience from similar projects at Sri Kalahasti, Simhachalam, Srisailam and Alipiri in Andhra Pradesh.

A meeting with the Chief Minister is scheduled for February 13, when the detailed project report will be presented. Restoration works, including fixing leakages and structural conservation, will commence immediately thereafter, Dr Reddy added.