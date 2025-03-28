Telangana: 125 Stolen Mobiles Restored to Owners

Nizamabad: Nearly 125 stolen cellphones were recovered and returned to their owners in Nizamabad on Friday. Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya handed over the devices to petitioners who had lodged complaints after losing mobiles in Nizamabad, Armoor, and Bodhan police divisions.

Using the CEIR portal, the police were able to trace and recover all the stolen mobiles. “It is imperative for citizens to be vigilant while using their mobiles and remain cautious of cyber criminals,” said commissioner Chaitanya. He urged anyone who loses their mobile to submit their details on www.ceir.gov.in.

The commissioner also lauded the efforts of the police teams and the IT cell who played a key role in the operation. Mobles owners thanked and shared their personal experiences with the police during the handover ceremony.

The event was attended by additional DCP G. Baswa Reddy, IT core RSI Nishith, coordinator Srikanth, and other officials.