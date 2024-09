Adilabad: A 12-year-old girl, Sanjana, is suspected to have drowned in stagnated rainwater in a pit dug for stone quarrying, on the outskirts of Pipri village in Bajarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district on Monday evening. Sanjana’s family had migrated to Bajarhathnoor from Chhattisgarh and was working at the stone crusher unit. Police have launched a search for Sanjana.