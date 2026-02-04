Telangana: 12 Congress, 2 BRS Nominees Elected Unopposed; 12,944 in Fray

Hyderabad: As many as 12 Congress candidates and two BRS candidates were elected unanimously in the municipality and corporation elections across Telangana, while independents outnumber BJP contestants in the poll fray.

According to the Telangana Election Commission, elections were scheduled for 2,996 wards in municipalities and corporations. Of these, 14 wards were elected unanimously, leaving 2,982 wards to go to polls. In all, 12,944 candidates are contesting from various political parties and as independents.

After the final list was released, candidates began campaigning in their respective wards. Officials said Congress candidates were elected unopposed in Choutuppal, Edulapuram, Haliya, Jurunagar, three wards in Kodada, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Ramagundam, Vikarabad and Yadagirigutta, while BRS candidates were elected unopposed in Alampur and Vikarabad.

The highest number of contestants are in Karimnagar corporation (398), followed by Kothagudem (354), Mahbubnagar (347), Nizamabad (350), Ramagundam (315) and Mancherial (240).

Among political parties, Congress has fielded 2,948 candidates, BRS 2,878, BJP 2,634, Jana Sena Party (JSP) 332, AIMIM 282, BSP 213, CPI 168, CPM 128, All India Forward Bloc 288, AAP 38, IUML 9, other registered parties 240, and independents 2,786. At least 18 JSP candidates are contesting in Mahbubnagar.

Interestingly, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party has fielded 332 candidates, while TDP and YSRCP nominees withdrew their nominations.

No. of candidates in fray

· INC: 2,948

· BRS: 2,878

· BJP: 2,634

· JSP: 332

· AIMIM: 282

· BSP: 213

· AIFB: 288

· CPI: 168

· CPM: 128

· AAP: 38

· IUML: 9

· Other parties: 240

· Independents: 2,786

· Total: 12,944