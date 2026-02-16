 Top
Telangana: 11 Municipalities Meeting Postponed

Telangana
16 Feb 2026 9:48 PM IST

The officials are likely to conduct the election meetings on Tuesday after studying the situation and security requirements, and duly advise the SEC: Reports

State Election Commission — DC File

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission adjourned indirect polling to elect the heads of 11 municipalities due to lack of quorum on Monday. in the meeting held at different places for electing

The officials are likely to conduct the election meetings on Tuesday after studying the situation and security requirements, and duly advise the SEC.

The 11 places were the polls were postponed were Yellandu, ⁠Sultanabad, ⁠Ibrahimpatnam, Kagaznagar, Ketanapally, Khanapur, Zaheerabad, Iinderesham, Dornakal, Jangaon and ⁠Thorrur.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
