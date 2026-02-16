Telangana: 11 Municipalities Meeting Postponed

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission adjourned indirect polling to elect the heads of 11 municipalities due to lack of quorum on Monday. in the meeting held at different places for electing

The officials are likely to conduct the election meetings on Tuesday after studying the situation and security requirements, and duly advise the SEC.

The 11 places were the polls were postponed were Yellandu, ⁠Sultanabad, ⁠Ibrahimpatnam, Kagaznagar, Ketanapally, Khanapur, Zaheerabad, Iinderesham, Dornakal, Jangaon and ⁠Thorrur.