Telangana, 10 States, UTs achieve tap water connectivity for rural household: MoJS

Hyderabad: Telangana was among the 11 States and Union Territories (UT) achieved full tap water connectivity for all rural households under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), according to Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS).

In its key takeaways, the Ministry said that apart from Telangana, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Telangana, Puducherry, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh achieved full tap water connectivity for all rural households.

According to MoJS, India has achieved a major milestone under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Jal), with over 81 per cent of rural households now having access to clean tap water. As of October 22, 2025, more than 15.72 crore rural homes are receiving safe drinking water through household taps, marking a significant step towards universal water security in rural India.

Under the Mission, the government approved support to States and UTs with a central outlay of Rs.2,08,652 crore, which has been largely utilised.

The Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 2019 with the vision of providing tap water to every rural household. At that time, only 3.23 crore households (16.71 per cent) had access to tap water. Since then, 12.48 crore additional households have been connected, marking one of the fastest expansions of basic infrastructure in rural India.

JJM also strives to free mothers and sisters from the centuries-old drudgery of fetching water for their households. It aims to improve their health, education, and socio-economic conditions, bringing ease of living and adding pride and dignity to rural families.

It is transforming rural India by ensuring access to safe tap water for over 81 per cent of households. In just six years, it is turning the vision of Har Ghar Jal into reality through rapid expansion, digital innovation, and strong community involvement. Beyond infrastructure, JJM is improving health, livelihoods, and dignity in villages. It is creating jobs, saving time for women, and reducing waterborne diseases. With sustainability and equity at its core, the Mission stands as a model of good governance and people-led development, taking India closer to universal and reliable water security.