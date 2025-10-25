Telangana: 10 Govt Colleges to Get New Buildings

Hyderabad: The Government Junior College (Boys) and Vocational College at Bazarghat, Nampally, which currently operates in a dilapidated building, will soon get a new building under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The department of intermediate education has sent proposals to the Central government seeking funds for constructing new buildings for ten Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), including Bazarghat, under PMJVK.

Director of intermediate education S. Krishna Aditya said admissions for 2025-26 have increased, creating the need for new classrooms and buildings to accommodate additional strength.

Ten GJCs located in minority-concentrated areas, operating in inadequate or unsafe buildings, have been identified. These include colleges at Nalgonda, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Mudhole, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, MAM GJC (Girls) Nampally, Falaknuma, and Borabanda (Hyderabad).

Estimates have been obtained from TGEWIDC based on the status of existing buildings and student strength. An integrated complex has been proposed for GJC (Boys) and GVJC, Nampally, which share the same premises, at an estimated cost of Rs 27.30 crore.

For the other colleges, new buildings are proposed at Rs 8 crore each. Provision for smart classrooms, interactive flat panels, computers and furniture, costing Rs 2 crore, has also been included.

The total project cost is Rs 117.30 crore, with 60 per cent funded by the Centre and the rest by the state. “This project will create a better learning environment and help reduce dropout rates at the intermediate level,” an official said.