Telangana: 1 Inmate of Jagtial Gurukul School Dies, 2 Hospitalised

Karimnagar: One student of Peddapur Telangana Gurukul Residential School in Metpally mandal of Jagtial district died of illness while two others were bitten by a snake Friday morning.



All three students study in Class VIII and stay in the same room. The student who died was identified as Ghana Aditya, a resident of Peddapur village while two others who are undergoing treatment at a hospital were identified as Harshavardhan and Adepu Ganesh.

Inmates of the hostel informed teacher on Friday morning that Aditya had suddenly collapsed. The school staff rushed to the hostel and tried to help Aditya suspecting that he suffered from fits as his hands and legs had cramped.

They shifted him to the government hospital where doctors declared him dead. His father Mahesh alleged that he lost his child because of the negligence of the school staff.

After some time, other two students also fell ill and started vomiting. The school staff immediately shifted them to Metpally Civil Hospital where doctors diagnosed that the duo fell ill due to snakebite.

School principal K.Vidhyasagar said since the school does not have a doctor, school staff had given first aid and then informed Aditya’s parents.