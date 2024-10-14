Telangana: 1 dead, 2 hurt as car overtuns

Khammam: A car overturned on the Khammam-Suryapet road on Sunday morning, near Kusumanchi resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The deceased has been identified as Syed Moinuddin, 57, a resident of Khammam town. His sister, Noorjahan, and a relative, Hameed Khan, sustained injuries in the accident. All three victims are from Khammam.



According to Kusumanchi sub-inspector Nagaraju, the car lost control and overturned due to overspeeding. Hameed Khan was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.



