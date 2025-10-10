Tekumatla’s Forgotten Bridge: A Stone Legacy of The Nizam Era

Nalgonda: The stone bridge built across the Musi River at Tekumatla in Suryapet district during the Nizam era is now facing neglect, prompting locals to demand its protection and restoration.

Constructed entirely with stone, the Tekumatla Bridge was once the longest of its kind and served as a vital link between Hyderabad and several towns in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The bridge, nearly 1 km long, was built by the Nizam rulers to facilitate the transport of goods to and from coastal ports, as the Hyderabad State had no direct access to the sea.

After the construction of a new four-lane bridge under the National Highway 65 expansion, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) abandoned the old structure.

The bridge also holds historical importance. During the 1948 “Operation Polo,” when the Indian Army advanced from Kodad towards Hyderabad, Nizam forces reportedly blew up a section of the Tekumatla Bridge to halt their progress. The Indian Army quickly repaired the damaged portion and advanced toward Hyderabad, marking the end of Nizam rule.

Currently, the neglected bridge is overrun with vegetation, with plants sprouting through gaps in the stonework, posing a threat to the structure’s stability. Despite this, its scenic surroundings have turned it into a popular spot for short film shoots, photo sessions, and evening visits by locals.

K. Srinivas, a resident of Tekumatla, said the old bridge remains structurally strong enough for light vehicle movement. “People from nearby villages visit the bridge in the evenings to relax. The government should take steps to protect it and deploy security personnel,” he said.

B. Venkaiah from Kethepally noted that the bridge could attract as many visitors as the Musi Project when its gates are opened, offering a beautiful view of the river flow.

Chikkudu Yadagiri, a member of Kotha Charithra Brundam, said the Tekumatla Bridge deserves recognition as a heritage monument. “The growth of trees on the bridge could cause cracks in the stone structure. The Public Works Department must remove the vegetation immediately. This is not just a structure, it is a living memory of our region’s history. The state government should take urgent measures to preserve it,” he added.



