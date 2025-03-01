Teenmar Mallanna suspended for crossing party line: TPCC Chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud here on Saturday made it clear that necessary action would be taken against those who cross the party line.

Responding to the suspension of MLC Teenmar Mallanna for indulging in anti-party activities, Goud said the former was placed under suspension for making remarks against one particular community.

Taking a serious note of Mallanna's remarks, the high command took disciplinary action against him and placed him under suspension. In spite of getting a show cause notice from the Disciplinary Action Committee (DCA) seeking an explanation for his remarks, Mallanna continued his tirade against the community for rendering injustice to the backward classes. Thus, the DCA suspended him on Saturday.