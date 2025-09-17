Teenmar Mallanna Launches Telangana Rajyadhikara Party
MLC says September 17 marks a turning point for BCs; aims to provide political platform for majority community in Telangana.
Hyderabad: MLC Teenmar Mallanna has launched a new political party, naming it the Telangana Rajyadhikara Party. The party name was announced at an event held at Taj Krishna Hotel.
Speaking on the occasion, Teenmar Mallanna said he considers September 17 as a landmark day for the BC community. He added that the party has been formed with the intention of providing a political platform for the BCs, who constitute the majority community in Telangana.
