 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Teenmar Mallanna Launches Telangana Rajyadhikara Party

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 Sept 2025 3:48 PM IST

MLC says September 17 marks a turning point for BCs; aims to provide political platform for majority community in Telangana.

Teenmar Mallanna Launches Telangana Rajyadhikara Party
x
MLC Teenmar Mallanna has launched a new political party, naming it the Telangana Rajyadhikara Party.

Hyderabad: MLC Teenmar Mallanna has launched a new political party, naming it the Telangana Rajyadhikara Party. The party name was announced at an event held at Taj Krishna Hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Teenmar Mallanna said he considers September 17 as a landmark day for the BC community. He added that the party has been formed with the intention of providing a political platform for the BCs, who constitute the majority community in Telangana.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
teenmar mallanna BCs 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X